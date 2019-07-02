Tokyo: Man, 78, stabbed wife to ‘go to heaven together’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 78-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife at their residence in Nakano Ward over the weekend, reports Fuji News Network (June 30).

At around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Kiyoshi Hasegawa, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly slash his wife, 72, in the face and arm at the residence, located in the Nakano area.

The woman was transported to a hospital with injuries that will require between two and three weeks to heal, police said.

Hasegawa, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “The stabbing was so that my wife and I would go to heaven together,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I planned a double suicide, but it was not successful.”