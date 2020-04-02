Tokyo: Man, 43, posed as building inspector in molestation of girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old for allegedly posing a building inspector in the molestation of a girl in Edogawa Ward, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 1).

In January, Tatsuya Hagiwara, a company employee, gained access to the unit of the girl, who lives alone, by claiming to be conducting an “equipment inspection.” The suspect then allegedly fondled the chest of the girl.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Hagiwara partially denied the allegations. “I touched her shoulders, but not her chest,” the suspect was quoted by the Kasai Police Station.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was dressed in beige work clothes and carrying a tablet computer, police said.

According to NHK (Apr. 1), police had already arrested Hagiwara in the alleged molestation of another girl who lives alone.

Police said that the suspect first followed targeted victims home to learn where they lived before carrying out the crimes.