Tokyo: Man accused of sexually assaulting woman as she slept

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged sexual assault of a woman as she slept in her Edogawa Ward apartment last year, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 13).

Last October, Tatsuya Hagiwara, a company employee, allegedly broke into the apartment of the woman while she was in bed. After stripping off her underwear, he allegedly committed unspecified acts deemed obscene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Hagiwara said, “I saw that she was my type when she was commuting to work. I did this several other times.”

During the incident, the woman screamed, which caused Hagiwara to flee the scene.

The suspect became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed a suspicious person on bicycle in the area of the apartment.