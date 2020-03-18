Tokyo: Head of pick-up school convicted over rapes of 3 women

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo District Court last week handed the head of a school that teaches the art of picking up women a prison term over the rapes of three woman, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 12).

On March 12, presiding judge Kazunori Karei handed a 13-year prison term to Taisuke Watanabe, the head of the Real Nampa Academy, over the rapes of three women at a hotel in Tokyo, a residence in Osaka City and another location between November, 2017 and the following March.

“It was malicious criminal behavior that ignored the characters of the women,” said judge Karei. The prosecution had sought a 14-year term.

Real Nampa Academy had locations in Tokyo and Osaka. Over the course of the investigation, police accused Watanabe and persons affiliated with the academy in a total of seven cases.

Large quantities of alcohol

The incidents took part during training exercises in which women were coerced into drinking large quantities of alcohol.

The residence of one student in Osaka was known as “Osaka House,” which was used to bring women. A similar accommodation existed in Tokyo, police said previously.

Because the women were rendered helpless by the alcohol, police accused the suspects of quasi-coerced intercourse.

During a search of the school, police found video footage on a computer showing dozens of women being sexually assaulted.

“The scenes of the sex taking place were recorded without the permission of the victims,” added judge Karei. “It shows an attitude that lacks remorse.”