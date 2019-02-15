Tokyo: Bar host accused in post office robbery re-arrested over mugging

TOKYO (TR) – A 21-year-old employee of a host club in custody over the attempted robbery of a post office has also been accused in a mugging, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 13).

In August, Taiju Masuda, 21, allegedly bashed a man in the face as he commuted home in the Asagaya area of Suginami Ward and stole his bag. The victim suffered serious injuries, police said.

According to police, Masuda said that he committed the crime in order to return 250,000 yen in funds taken from an acquaintance. That debt was also the motivation for the attempted robbery of the post office in Koenji two months later.

On October 17, Masuda entered the post office and allegedly thrust a knife in front of a female staff member. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened. When the woman failed to comply, Masuda fled the scene empty-handed in the direction of Asagaya.

In the Koenji attempted robbery, police also arrested Shota Nishimura, an employee at a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor, for ordering Masuda to carry out the crime. Based on a previous report, Nishimura is also acquainted with the acquaintance owed the funds by Masuda.