Sex parlor employee accused in attempted robbery of post office

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee of a sex business for ordering an accomplice to rob a post office in Suginami Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 6).

On October 17, Taiju Masuda, 21, entered the post office, located in the Koenji area, and allegedly thrust a knife in front of a female staff member. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened.

The woman then responded, “I can’t hand over money.” Meanwhile, another staff member sounded an alarm. Masuda then fled the scene empty-handed in the direction of Asagaya.

According to police, Shota Nishimura, an employee at a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor, ordered Masuda to carry out the crime. Nishimura, also 21, made the request to repay a debt of 250,000 yen owed to an acquaintance.