Man with knife attempts to rob Koenji post office

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who used a knife in the attempted robbery of a post office in Suginami Ward on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 17).

At around 3:00 p.m., the man entered the post office, located in the Koenji area, and thrust the knife in front of the manager. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened.

The manager then responded, “I can’t hand over money.” Meanwhile, another employee sounded an alarm. The man fled the scene empty-handed in the direction of Asagaya.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Believed to be in his 20s, the man was dressed in black clothing. He was also wearing a gray knit hat and breathing mask, police said.