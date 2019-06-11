Thai ‘delivery health’ business accused of prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a so-called “delivery health” sex business in Taito Ward for allegedly providing sex services in violation of the law, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 11).

On May 17 and 26, Naoyuki Hamaguchi, the 46-year-old manager of Thai Girls, and his wife, who is also an employee, allegedly dispatched female Thai nationals to hotels in the Negishi area to provide male customers with honban, or full sex, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

Police arrested seven other persons in the case. Hamaguchi and four others admit to the allegations. Meanwhile, the other four suspects deny the charges, police said.

According to its web site, Thai Girls has 70 Thai woman on its roster. Prices begin at 16,000 yen for 60 minutes.

Over a five-year period starting in November, 2013, the business accumulated 1.6 billion yen in sales, police said.