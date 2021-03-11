Talent agency director not prosecuted over nude photos of 12-year-old girl

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of the director of a talent agency over the alleged taking of nude photographs of a middle school girl seeking to enter the idol industry, reports TBS News (Feb. 4).

On May 2, 2020, Jun Hirata, the director of Universal Collection, allegedly took the nude photographs of the girl, then 12, inside a studio in Shinagawa Ward while sexually abusing her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault in February, Hirata declined to comment. “Since it was a work-related matter, I have nothing to say,” the suspect told the Ebara Police Station.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Hirata. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Hirata had a business alliance with another agency. A few days before the incident, the girl had engaged in a contract with that agency.

Hirata claimed to the girl that the photo session was to measure her for a costume. He also said that she must remove her clothes to ensure that the measurements are done “accurately.”

The girl reported the matter to her parents on the same day. In July, her parents contacted police.