Talent agency director took nude photos of 12-year-old girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of a talent agency for allegedly taking nude photographs of a middle school girl seeking to enter the idol industry, reports TBS News (Feb. 4).

On May 2, 2020, Jun Hirata, the director of Universal Collection, allegedly took the nude photographs of the girl, then 12, inside a studio in Shinagawa Ward while sexually abusing her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Hirata told the Ebara Police Station, “Since it was a work-related matter, I have nothing to say.”

According to police, Hirata had a business alliance with another agency. A few days before the incident, the girl had engaged in a contract with that agency.

Hirata claimed to the girl that the photo session was to measure her for a costume. “You must have a costume to make your debut [in the industry],” the suspect reportedly told her. “Let’s take your measurements and shoot some photographs.”

He also said that she must remove her clothes to ensure that the measurements are done “accurately.”

The girl reported the matter to her parents on the same day. In July, her parents contacted police.