School girl found tied to pipe inside man’s residence was there for month

KANAGAWA (TR) – A high school girl from Saitama Prefecture who used a game console to alert police after a 44-year-old man confined her inside his residence had been there for one month, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 7).

At around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Hiroyasu Goto, a company employee, allegedly tied the girl to an iron pipe with a wire rope inside his residence in Yokohama City’s Tsurumi Ward.

The girl then used a game console connected to the internet to submit a distress message on the web site for the Saitama Prefectural Police. Officers arriving at the residence found the girl unharmed inside.

On Thursday, the Yoshikawa Police Station revealed that the suspect met the girl last month. “On July 4, I met her in Shinjuku Ward and we went back to my residence,” he said.

Goto had previously told police that he met the girl online. About one month ago, the family of the girl reported to police that she had run away from home.

Police are now seeking the motive of the suspect for getting to know the girl.