School girl confined by man in residence uses game console to alert police

KANAGAWA (TR) – A school girl from Saitama Prefecture used a game console to alert police after a 44-year-old man confined her inside his residence in Yokohama City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 6).

At around 7:35 p.m., Hiroyasu Goto, a company employee, allegedly tied the girl to an iron pipe with a wire rope inside his residence in Tsurumi Ward.

The girl then used a game console connected to the internet to access a web site for the Saitama Prefectural Police. “I’m tied up and can’t leave,” she wrote in accessing the site’s reporting system.

According to the Yoshikawa Police Station, the girl was unharmed upon the arrival of officers.

During questioning, Goto admitted to the allegations. “I met her online,” he reportedly said.

About one month ago, the family of the girl reported to police that she had run away from home.