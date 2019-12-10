Saitama: Suspected groper surrenders to police

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a suspected groper who fled a railway station in Midori Ward, Saitama City on Monday, reports TBS News (Dec. 9).

At around 8:05 a.m., a staff member at JR Higashi-Urawa Station tipped off police about a “suspected groper who fled by running along the railway tracks” of the Musashino Line.

Officers arriving at the scene searched the immeditate area. However, the perpetrator could not be located.

At some point thereafter, Masanobu Ogi, the 34-year-old president of real estate company living in Saitama City, surrendered at a police box. “I molested a woman for excitment,” he reportedly told police.

East Japan Railway Co. said that the incident cause delays to two lines. Police are now investigating whether to further accuse Ogi of disruption of business.