Saitama: Suspected groper flees station by running on tracks

SAITAMA (TR) – A suspected groper fled a railway station in Midori Ward, Saitama City on Monday by running along railway tracks, police said, reports TBS News (Dec. 9).

At around 8:05 a.m., a staff member at JR Higashi-Urawa Station tipped off police about a “suspected groper who fled by running along the railway tracks” of the Musashino Line.

Officers arriving at the scene searched the immeditate area. However, the perpetrator could not be located.

The incident caused Musashino Line trains to be delayed up to about 15 minutes in both directions. Meanwhile, Keiyo line trains bound for Tokyo were delayed up to 23 minutes, East Japan Railway Co. said.