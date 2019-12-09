 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Suspected groper flees station by running on tracks

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 9, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – A suspected groper fled a railway station in Midori Ward, Saitama City on Monday by running along railway tracks, police said, reports TBS News (Dec. 9).

At around 8:05 a.m., a staff member at JR Higashi-Urawa Station tipped off police about a “suspected groper who fled by running along the railway tracks” of the Musashino Line.

Officers arriving at the scene searched the immeditate area. However, the perpetrator could not be located.

A suspected groper fled JR Higashi-Urawa Station by running along the Musashino Line tracks (Twitter)

The incident caused Musashino Line trains to be delayed up to about 15 minutes in both directions. Meanwhile, Keiyo line trains bound for Tokyo were delayed up to 23 minutes, East Japan Railway Co. said.

