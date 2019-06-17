 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man, 41, accused of murdering nurse

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 17, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly killing a nurse, who is a former colleague, at her residence in Higashi Matsuyama City last week, reports the NHK (June 16).

On June 13, officers working off a tip found Masumi Watanabe, 38, collapsed inside her residence. The woman had several stab wounds to her upper body. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

An examination of the mobile telephone of Watanabe led police to suspect Yasuyuki Sasaki, of no known occupation, in the case. Messages on the telephone revealed that Watanabe and Sasaki had been engaged in an unspecified dispute.

On Saturday, officers apprehended Sasaki at a commercial facility in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo. That night, he was accused of murder. “I held a grudge,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

in Higashi Matsuya City
A nurse was found fatally stabbed at her residence in Higashi Matsuya City on June 13 (Twitter)

According to police, Sasaki and Watanabe, who lived alone, worked together at a nursing home for a two-month period. A current colleague visited her residence on June 13 after Watanabe failed to arrive at work the day before.

An examination of Watanabe’s body revealed about one dozen wounds to the chest and abdomen, leading police to conclude that Sasaki possessed a strong intent to kill. Upon his arrest, Sasaki was in possession of a small knife and a box cutter, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Saitama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »