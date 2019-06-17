Saitama: Man, 41, accused of murdering nurse

SAITAMA (TR) – Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly killing a nurse, who is a former colleague, at her residence in Higashi Matsuyama City last week, reports the NHK (June 16).

On June 13, officers working off a tip found Masumi Watanabe, 38, collapsed inside her residence. The woman had several stab wounds to her upper body. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

An examination of the mobile telephone of Watanabe led police to suspect Yasuyuki Sasaki, of no known occupation, in the case. Messages on the telephone revealed that Watanabe and Sasaki had been engaged in an unspecified dispute.

On Saturday, officers apprehended Sasaki at a commercial facility in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo. That night, he was accused of murder. “I held a grudge,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Sasaki and Watanabe, who lived alone, worked together at a nursing home for a two-month period. A current colleague visited her residence on June 13 after Watanabe failed to arrive at work the day before.

An examination of Watanabe’s body revealed about one dozen wounds to the chest and abdomen, leading police to conclude that Sasaki possessed a strong intent to kill. Upon his arrest, Sasaki was in possession of a small knife and a box cutter, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.