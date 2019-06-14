Saitama: Woman found dead in Higashi Matsuyama residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a woman in her 30s was found dead in her residence in Higashi Matsuyama City on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 13).

At around 7:20 a.m., a male colleague of the woman visited the residence and found the woman collapsed inside.

According to police, the woman had several stab wounds to her abdomen and other parts of her body. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

The woman lived alone. Upon the arrival of the colleague, the front door was not locked, police said.

The colleague visited the residence after the woman failed to arrive at work on Wednesday.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.