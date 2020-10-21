Saitama: Man, 28, who fled from police Tuesday still on run

SAITAMA (TR) – A man who fled from Saitama Prefectural Police during a search of his residence in Saitama City on Tuesday morning remains on the run, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 20).

At around 6:20 a.m., officers arrived at the second-floor apartment of the man, 28, in Iwatsuki Ward as a part of an investigation.

After seeing the officers, the man jumped from his balcony. He then fled inside his vehicle, which had been parked nearby.

The man was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a large truck in Koshigaya City — a distance of about 7 kilometers from his residence — at around 7:30 a.m.

About two kilometers from that location, he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. Police then began searching for him at a nearby apartment building.



Possession of stimulant drugs

When they arrived at his residence, police were carrying out an investigation on suspicion of possession of kakuseiszai, or stimulant drugs.

Ten hours later, he remained on the loose.

The man stands about 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray jacket and white work pants, police said previously.