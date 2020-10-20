 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man suspected in drug case flees police

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 20, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who fled during a search of his residence in Saitama City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Oct. 20).

At around 6:20 a.m., officers arrived at the residence of the man, 28, in Iwatsuki Ward as a part of a stimulant drugs investigation.

After seeing the officers, the man fled inside a vehicle. He is believed to have later been involved in a hit-and-run accident in Koshigaya City.

A man under investigation fled from police inside a vehicle in Saitama City on Tuesday (Twitter)

He has since abandoned his vehicle and remains on the run, police said.

The man stands about 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray jacket and white work pants, police said.

