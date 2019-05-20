Saitama: Man, 23, found with corpse of mother in bathtub accused of murder

SAITAMA (TR) – A 23-year-old man in custody after the corpse of his mother was found in their residence in Koshigaya City last month faces fresh charges of murder, police said on Monday, reports NHK (May 20).

On April 9, officers working off a tip entered the residence of Masaya Yoshioka, of no known occupation, and discovered the body of his mother, 46, in the bathtub.

At the time, police said that body did not exhibit signs of external wounds. However, it has now been revealed that she suffered a blow to the back of the head.

During questioning, Yoshioka admitted to killing his mother. “It was normal for me to have a grudge against my mother,” the suspect said. “I did it after she scolded me.”

The day after the discovery, officers accused Yoshioka of abandoning a corpse. During questioning, he said his mother died in late December. “I became completely helpless, making it troublesome to report [her death],” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations. He added that he moved her body to the bathtub.

Prior to the discovery, an acquaintance of the woman contacted police, saying that they had not seen her over an extended period.