Saitama: Man, 23, lived with corpse of mother in bathtub for 4 months

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man after the corpse of his mother was found in their residence in Koshigaya City, reports NHK (Apr. 10).

On Wednesday afternoon, officers working off a tip entered the residence of Masaya Yoshioka, of no known occupation, and discovered the body of his mother, 46, in the bathtub.

The body did not exhibit signs of external wound. As well, the woman appeared to have died several months ago, police said.

Officers subsequently accused Yoshioka of abandoning a corpse. During questioning, he said his mother died in late December. “I became completely helpless, making it troublesome to report [her death],” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations. He added that he moved her body to the bathtub.

Prior to the discovery, an acquaintance of the woman contacted police, saying that they had not seen her over an extended period.

Police are investigating the cause of death.