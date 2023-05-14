Report: Untimely end for Saitama sex worker may have involved yakuza, drugs

AKITA (TR) – Last week, Tokyo Metropolitan Police announced the discovery of a corpse encased in concrete on a property in Akita City.

Investigators arrived at the site as a part of a nearly two-year investigation into the disappearance of a woman from Aichi Prefecture.

Police are now confirming the identity of the body. If it proves to in fact be that of the woman, it will, according to Bunshun Online (May 10), form the end of a tale that very likely involved drugs and organized crime.

“Highly likely the result of foul play”

On May 8 at 6:30 p.m., police found the concrete-encased body covered in a cardboard box on the forested property in the Kanaashishitakari area

The woman in question was last seen on June 27, 2021, when she was 48 years old and living in Ichinomiya City, Aichi. The night before, she went to a live music event in the Kichijoji area of Musashino City, Tokyo.

On the morning of June 27, she checked out of a hotel near JR Musashino Station and went to her place of work — specifically, a jukujo-kei no fuzoku-ten, or attractive older lady sex parlor — in Saitama Prefecture. Prior to her arrival, she dropped a bag at her dormitory and departed.

That was the last time she was reported seen. In early July, her son filed a missing persons report with the Koganei Police Station.

The police ruled out suicide given that she was planning to attend another live music performance and there was no reason for her disappearance.

“Took some kind of drug and died”

A Twitter account seemingly belonging to the son chronicled his search for her. “It is highly likely that this is the result of foul play,” the account stated. The account also gave her real name, birthday and height.

“I’m looking for my mother,” the account tweeted on July 28. “On June 27 of this year, she went missing after checking out of the Richmond Hotel near JR Mitaka Stationat 10:58 a.m. It’s been over a month and I haven’t received any information. There is no written note, and the possibility of [her] running away from home isn’t likely, judging last exchange.”

A local news reporter tells Bushun Online that an examination of security camera footage proved that the woman had met with a member of a criminal syndicate at a hotel in Kawaguchi City, Saitama on the day of her disappearance (presumably, after she left the parlor).

“After that, the gangster was sentenced to prison for violating the Stimulants Control Law and served time in Abashiri Prison,” the reporter is quoted. “It is believed that the woman also took some kind of drug and died.”

“Bury the body”

The distance between Kawaguchi and Akita is about 500 kilometers. The property is about 15 kilometers from JR Akita Station.

On December 27, 2021, the wife of the aforementioned gangster purchased the property in Kanaashishitakari. “The woman who owns the land is from Akita Prefecture and has a family home near the site, so she is probably familiar with the area,” the aforementioned local news reporter said. “It is possible that the purpose [of the purchase] was to bury the body.”

Bunshun Online’s reporter visited the current home of the wife of the gangster in Saitama at around 8:00 a.m. on May 10. After she emerged from the house, she declined to answer any questions and moved toward a parking lot with a book covering her face. She then got into a car and drove off.