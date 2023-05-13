Corpse likely of missing Aichi woman found encased in concrete in Akita

AKITA (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police investigating the disappearance of a woman in Saitama Prefecture nearly two years ago believe they have discovered her corpse encased in concrete on a property in Akita City.

Sources cited by the Sankei Shimbun (May 9) say that the search for the woman on the forested property in the Kanaashishitakari area began on Monday. By 6:30 p.m. the next day, they had found the concrete-encased body covered in a cardboard box.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse. They are now working to confirm the identity of the body.

The woman was last seen on June 27, 2021, when she was 48 years old and living in Aichi Prefecture. The night before, she went to a live music event in the Kichijoji area of Musashino City, Tokyo.

On the morning of June 27, she checked out of a hotel near JR Musashino Station and headed to her place of work in Saitama Prefecture. Prior to her arrival, she dropped a bag at her dormitory and departed.

Gangster’s wife

After that, she dropped out of contact. In early July, her son filed a missing persons report with the Koganei Police Station.

She had been scheduled to work at the same location in Saitama until the end of July. At the end of the month, she was planning to attend another live music performance.

On the day she was last seen, the woman was with a man connected to a criminal syndicate, aged in his 40s. At some point after she disappeared, the gangster’s wife purchased the land in Kinashishitagari, where the body was found.

The wife and members of the gang are among those under investigation, police said.