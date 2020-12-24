Police raid Supreme offices after director’s arrest for possessing stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday raided the offices of the Japan-based sales company for fashion brand Supreme after the arrest of the director over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 23).

Officers entered the office in Shibuya Ward in search of evidence connected to the alleged possession of 1.1 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, by director Kenichi Omura.

According to police, Omura, 52, was in possession of the contraband in a waiting area at the love hotel Alpha Inn in Minato Ward just after midnight on December 18.

“I possessed [the drugs] for my own use,” Omura was previously quoted by the Azabu Police Station.

Prior to the discovery, Omura ducked into the hotel after seeing a police officer on patrol in the street. During voluntary questioning, the officer found the drugs inside a pouch.



Hip-hop and skateboarding

Founded in New York City in 1994, Supreme is popular among young people interested in hip-hop and skateboarding.

An investigative source told evening tabloid Tokyo Sports (Dec. 23) that Omura was not the target of an investigation, describing the apprehension as “the result of an officer on patrol.”

With Omura’s arrest taking place at a love hotel, the source added, “It is possible that he had the stimulants for sexual activity.”