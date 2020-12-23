Director of clothing brand Supreme accused of possessing stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of the Japan-based sales company behind fashion brand Supreme over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs, reports Kyodo News (Dec. 23).

At just after midnight on December 18, an officer on patrol found Kenichi Omura, 52, to be in possession of 1.1 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at a waiting area of a hotel in the Higashiazabu area of Minato Ward.

“I possessed [the drugs] for my own use,” Omura was quoted by the Azabu Police Station.

Prior to the discovery, Omura ducked into the hotel after seeing a police officer on patrol in the street. During voluntary questioning, the officer found the drugs inside a pouch.

In addition to investigating whether Omura also used the drugs, police are seeking to learn how he obtained them.

Founded in New York City in 1994, Supreme is popular among young people interested in hip-hop and skateboarding. The brand currently has six stores in Japan.