Osaka: Store for fashion brand Supreme burglarized

OSAKA (TR) – A store in Osaka City for popular fashion brand Supreme was burglarized early Monday, police said, reports TBS News (Dec. 16).

At around 5:20 a.m., police received a report from a security company about a break-in at the store, located in the Minamihorie area of Nishi Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found the front glass door smashed and dozens of items missing from inside.

Among the stolen items were t-shirts and shoes on display near the entrance. The register on the first floor and the office on the floor above showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

The value of lost property is estimated at up to 3 million yen, the Nishi Police Station said.

Founded in New York City in 1994, Supreme is popular among young people interested in hip-hop and skateboarding. Special items from the brand are often sold at highly inflated prices online.