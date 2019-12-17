 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Store for fashion brand Supreme burglarized

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 17, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – A store in Osaka City for popular fashion brand Supreme was burglarized early Monday, police said, reports TBS News (Dec. 16).

At around 5:20 a.m., police received a report from a security company about a break-in at the store, located in the Minamihorie area of Nishi Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found the front glass door smashed and dozens of items missing from inside.

A store in Osaka City for fashion brand Supreme was burglarized early Monday (Twitter)

Among the stolen items were t-shirts and shoes on display near the entrance. The register on the first floor and the office on the floor above showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

The value of lost property is estimated at up to 3 million yen, the Nishi Police Station said.

Founded in New York City in 1994, Supreme is popular among young people interested in hip-hop and skateboarding. Special items from the brand are often sold at highly inflated prices online.

Published in Business, Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »