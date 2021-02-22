Philippines: Pair nabbed over murder of Japanese woman in Manila

PHILIPPINES (TR) – Police in Manila have arrested a man and a boy over over the alleged murder of an 82-year-old Japanese woman in her Manila residence last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 22).

On the morning of August 3, Reiko Maezawa was found collapsed on the floor of her residence, located in the city of Cabuyao in the province of Laguna, by a neighbor.

Police previously said that Maezawa’s limbs were bound with cloth and her mouth gagged with a towel. She was later confirmed dead.

According to police, the two suspects are Renante Camos Gaynilo, a 20-year-old construction worker, and the boy, aged 16.

They were arrested on February 19. It was not revealed whether they admit to the allegations.

Cash, a mobile telephone and jewelry were missing from Maezawa’s residence, police also said previously.

An examination of the residence showed that an intruder may have gained access by damaging part of the ceiling.

Maezawa is a native of Chiba Prefecture. According to a neighbor, she came to the Philippines about 15 years ago. After her husband passed away, she lived in the residence alone.