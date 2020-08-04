 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Japanese woman, 82, found murdered in Manila

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 4, 2020

PHILIPPINES (TR) – Police in Manila launched a murder case after a Japanese woman was found dead in her residence, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 3).

At around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Reiko Maezawa, 82, was found collapsed on the floor of her residence, located in the city of Cabuyao in the province of Laguna, by a neighbor. She was later confirmed dead.

According to police, Maezawa’s limbs were bound with cloth and her mouth gagged with a towel.

A Japanese woman was found murdered in her residence in Manila on Monday (Twitter)

With cash, Maezawa’s mobile telephone and jewelry missing from the premises, police suspect that she was the victim of a robbery.

An examination of the residence showed that an intruder may have gained access by damaging part of the ceiling.

Maezawa is a native of Chiba Prefecture. According to a neighbor, she came to the Philippines about 15 years ago. After her husband passed away, she lived in the residence alone.

