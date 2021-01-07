Pair not prosecuted over alleged rape of drunk woman in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two men over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman inside a vehicle in Shinjuku Ward three years ago, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 6).

Hayato Tamura, 22, was alleged to have worked with Ippei Kuribayashi, 23, to confine the woman, aged in her 20s, inside the vehicle for up to three hours early on November 11, 2018, while sexually assaulting her.

Upon his arrest last year, Tamura admitted to the allegations. Meanwhile, Kuribayashi partially denied the charges, police said at the time.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of both men. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, at least one of the suspects encountered the woman while she was sitting on the footpath after she went out drinking.

“It’s dangerous [for you to stay here],” one of them said. “You can sleep inside my car.” She was then brought to the vehicle. The sexual assaults took place after the car was driven to another location, police said previously.

After the woman was released, she contacted an acquaintance who alerted police.

Police first arrested Kuribayashi. A DNA analysis of evidence left at the scene of the crime proved to be a match for him, police said previously. Police later located Tamura.