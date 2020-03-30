Tokyo: Second man arrested over alleged rape of woman in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a second man over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman inside a vehicle in Shinjuku Ward two years ago, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 30).

Early on November 11, 2018, Hayato Tamura, 22, allegedly worked with an accomplice to confine the woman, aged in her 20s, inside the vehicle for up to three hours while sexually assaulting her.

Upon his arrest, Tamura admitted to the allegations, police said.

Earlier this month, police arrested Tamura’s accomplice, Ippei Kuribayashi, also 22, of no known occupation, over the alleged rape and confinement of the same woman. Kuribayashi partially denied the allegations, police said previously without elaboration.

According to police, at least one of the suspects encountered the woman while she was sitting on the footpath after she went out drinking.

“It’s dangerous [for you to stay here],” one of them said. “You can sleep inside my car.” She was then brought to the vehicle. The sexual assaults took place after the car was driven to another location, police said previously.

After the woman was released, she contacted an acquaintance who alerted police.

A DNA analysis of evidence left at the scene of the crime proved to be a match for Kuriyabashi, police said previously. Police later located Tamura.