Noriyuki Makihara: ‘I haven’t been taking drugs for a long time’

TOKYO (TR) – Following his arrest on suspicion of possessing stimulant drugs earlier this month, singer Noriyuki Makihara denies being a regular user, police said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 18).

On April 11, 2018, officers found 0.083 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at the residence of Makihara, 50, in the Kaigan area of Minato Ward.

Police later concluded that the contraband belongs to Makihara. Police also retrieved a glass smoking pipe from the residence.

“[The drugs] are not mine,” Makihara initially told police. However, after he was sent to prosecutors on February 14, he admitted to the allegations.

However, Makihara denies being a regular user, police have learned. “I haven’t been taking [illegal] drugs for a long time,” the singer said.

An analysis of the urine of Makihara gave a negative result for stimulant drugs, police added.

Former president

Police had previously arrested the former president of Makihara’s agency over the alleged use of stimulant drugs.

The former president also lived in the residence. During questioning, he said that the stimulant drugs found by police belonged to Makihara.

“When we were living together, Makihara repeatedly asked me for stimulant drugs and I gave [them to him],” the former president was quoted.

“The Only One Flower in the World”

In 1999 the Tokyo District Court handed Makihara an 18-month prison term, suspended for three years for the same crime.

While a student at Aoyama Gakuin University in 1990, Makihara made his debut. The following year, the popularity of his hit single “Always” propelled him to the New Artist Award from the Japan Record Academy.

Makihara is also known for writing “The Only One Flower in the World,” which was recorded by boy band SMAP in 2003. The track sold nearly 2.6 million copies, placing it third all-time on the Oricon singles chart.