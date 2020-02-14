Noriyuki Makihara denies possessing stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Following his arrest on Thursday on suspicion of possessing stimulant drugs, singer Noriyuki Makihara denies the allegations, police said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 14).

“[The drugs] are not mine,” Makihara was quoted by police. He was sent to prosecutors on Friday morning.

On April 11, 2018, officers found 0.083 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at the residence of Makihara, 50, in the Kaigan area of Minato Ward.

Since then police concluded that the contraband belongs to Makihara. Police also retrieved a glass smoking pipe from the residence.

Police had previously arrested the former president of Makihara’s agency over the alleged use of stimulant drugs.

The president also lived in the residence. During questioning, he said that the stimulant drugs found by police belonged to Makihara.

In August, 1999 police arrested Makihara for the same crime. That December, the Tokyo District Court handed him an 18-month prison term, suspended for three years.

While a student at Aoyama Gakuin University, Makihara made his debut. The following year, the popularity of his hit single “Always” propelled him to the New Artist Award from the Japan Record Academy.

Makihara is also known for writing “The Only One Flower in the World,” which was recorded by boy band SMAP in 2003. The track sold nearly 2.6 million copies, placing it third all-time on the Oricon singles chart.