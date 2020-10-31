Noriko Sakai’s ex-husband accused of using stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former husband of celebrity Noriko Sakai over the alleged use of stimulant drugs, reports TBS News (Oct. 30).

On the night of October 22, a police officer questioned Yuichi Takaso, 52, on a voluntary basis after stopping him on a road in Toshima Ward.

Police later revealed that an analysis of the urine of Takaso gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Police did not reveal whether Takaso admits to the allegations.

The suspect has had drug-related problems in the past.

In August of 2009, Takaso, then the husband of Sakai, was arrested for possession of stimulant drugs. She subsequently went missing for six days before being arrested herself on drug charges.

Sakai was later sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years. Takaso as well received a suspended prison term.

In November of 2016, police arrested Takaso for the possession of so-called “dangerous drugs.” A court later handed him a one-year prison sentence.