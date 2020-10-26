Niigata: Man says decapitated corpse in Kashiwazaki residence is his ‘brother’

NIIGATA (TR) – A man in custody in connection with a decapitated corpse found in a residence in Kashiwazaki City last week has told police the body is that of his “brother,” police have revealed, reports the Niigata Nippo (Oct. 24).

During questioning, Kazuo Sato, 48, told police, “The dismembered body is that of my brother.” He also said that he carried out the killing.

On October 19, police entered the residence, located about 2 kilometers from JR Kashiwazaki Station, after learning from its management company that Sato had dropped out of contact.

Officers then found a portion of a human torso — with the head missing — and a right foot inside a storage case placed in a closet near the kitchen.

Police later revealed that body parts were found in a total of seven different locations of the residence.

“Foul smell”

Police previously said that the results of an autopsy indicated that the torso and foot belong to a man aged in his 40s to 50s. The man stood about 160 centimeters tall.

The man is believed to have died around six months ago. The cause of death is not known, police added.

Rent payments for the apartment have been in arrears since March. Sato is suspected of leaving the corpse inside around March 12.

The owner of the unit said earlier this week that the management company called police after noticing a “foul smell” coming from inside.



Suspicion of murder

Sato currently lives in the Kamiikebukuro area of Toshima Ward. He works in the construction industry, specializing in rebar work.

On the morning of October 22, Sato arrived at the Ikebukuro Police Station in Tokyo with an acquaintance. Police later accused him of abandoning a corpse.

The process of identifying the body is ongoing. Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.