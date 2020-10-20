Niigata: Decapitated corpse found in Kashiwazaki apartment

NIIGATA (TR) – Kashiwazaki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a decapitated corpse inside an apartment in Kashiwazaki City, reports NHK (Oct. 20).

At around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, police were alerted to the two-floor residence, located in the Kitahanda area about 2 kilometers from JR Kashiwazaki Station.

According to the Kashiwazaki Police Station, the gender of the person is not known.

Police also said that an examination of the body revealed signs that the head had been cut off. However, whether the location of the head is known was not revealed.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.