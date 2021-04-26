NHK staff member who did ‘not recall’ assaulting taxi driver not prosecuted

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a staff member at public broadcaster NHK over the alleged assault of a taxi driver earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 15).

Early on February 15, Ryosuke Sayamoto, 32, allegedly punched the driver in the face and kicked him in the leg on a road in Shinjuku Ward. He also threw a fire extinguisher.

The driver suffered light injuries to a leg, the Ushigome Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily injury, Sayamoto denied the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],”

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Sayamoto. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Sayamoto, who lives in Nakano Ward, is employed in a broadcast news division.

Prior to the incident, the driver drove his vehicle up toward the suspect on the road. “That’s dangerous,” Sayamoto said as the driver exited the vehicle. They then got into a dispute.