NHK staff member accused of assaulting taxi driver in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a staff member at public broadcaster NHK over the alleged assault of a taxi driver in Shinjuku Ward on Monday, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 15).

At around 2:20 a.m., Ryosuke Sayamoto, 32, allegedly punched the driver in the face and kicked him in the leg on a road in the Yaraicho area.

The driver suffered light injuries to a leg, the Ushigome Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily injury, Sayamoto denied the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],”

Sayamoto, who lives in Nakano Ward, is employed in a broadcast news division. Prior to the incident, the driver drove his vehicle up toward the suspect on the road. “That’s dangerous,” the suspect said as the driver exited the vehicle. They then got into a dispute.

“The arrest of a staff member is regrettable,” a spokesperson for NHK said. “After confirming the facts, we will deal with [with the matter] harshly and cooperate with the police investigation.”