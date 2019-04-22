Naoya Urata of group AAA to ‘stop drinking’ after alleged assault of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Naoya Urata, the lead singer of the group AAA, has announced that he will stop drinking alcohol after his alleged assault of a woman last week, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 21).

Urata was released at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday after the Tokyo District Court rejected a request for his detention. At a press conference about three hours later, Urata said while attired in a dark suit that he was reflecting upon the matter. “I will cut off alcohol,” the singer said. “I will stop drinking.”

At around 5:00 a.m. on April 19, Urata, 36, allegedly used his palm to slap the face of the woman, 20, at a convenience store in Chuo Ward. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Tsukishima Police Station after his arrest.

Prior to the incident, Urata called out to the woman, with whom he was not acquainted. However, he assaulted her after she did not acknowledge him, which caused him to become angry, police said previously.

AAA, which includes six male and female members, made its debut in September, 2005. That year, the group was presented with the New Artist of the Year award at the Japan Record Awards.