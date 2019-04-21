Naoya Urata of group AAA accused of assaulting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested Naoya Urata, the lead singer of the group AAA, over the alleged assault of a woman in Chuo Ward last week, reports the

At around 5:00 a.m. on April 19, Urata, 36, allegedly used his palm to slap the face of the woman, 20, at a convenience store.

“Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Tsukishima Police Station.

Prior to the incident, Urata called out to the woman, with whom he was not acquainted. However, he assaulted her after she did not acknowledge him, which caused him to become angry, police said.

Afterward, Urata left the scene. However, police later apprehended him based on eyewitness reports.

AAA, which includes six male and female members, made its debut in September, 2005. That year, the group was presented with the New Artist of the Year award at the Japan Record Awards.

“We are in the process of confirming the details of the case,” the agency of Urata was quoted.