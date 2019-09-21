Nagano: Brothers not prosecuted for living with corpse of father

NAGANO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two brothers for allegedly living with the corpse of their father at their residence in Nagano City earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 20).

On August 30, officers working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Kawanakajimamachi area, and found the body of the 59-year-old man.

The following day, police accused Junya Nagata, a 31-year-old part-time employee, and his brother, 29, of abandoning a corpse.

“I didn’t know what was the best thing to do when my father died,” one of the suspects was quoted by police.

On Friday, prosecutors from the Nagano District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the brothers. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

In the middle of August, a representative of the father’s place of work contacted the district welfare office to report that he had not arrived at work recently.

A representative from the office and the city then visited the residence. However, they were unable to contact anyone.

On the morning of the day of the discovery, they returned and observed a foul smell. While checking inside, they discovered the corpse.