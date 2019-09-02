Nagano: Brothers lived with corpse of father

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly living with a corpse likely belonging to their father at their residence in Nagano City, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 31).

On August 30, officers working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Kawanakajimamachi area, and found the body.

The decayed corpse showed no signs of external wounds, the Nagano-Minami Police Station said.

The following day, police accused Junya Nagata, a 31-year-old part-time employee, and his brother, 29, of abandoning a corpse. Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

The suspects share the residence with their 59-year-old father. In the middle of August, a representative of the father’s place of work contacted the district welfare office to report that he had not arrived at work recently.

A representative from the office and the city then visited the residence. However, they were unable to contact anyone.

At around 10:00 a.m. on the day of the discovery, they returned and observed a foul smell. While checking inside, they discovered the corpse.

The father was seen riding a bicycle as recently as one month ago, around the time he was hospitalized for heat stroke.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.