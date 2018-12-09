Member of bosozoku group nabbed over assault at hostess club

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old member of a bosozoku motorcycle gang over the alleged assault of an employee at a hostess club in Shinagawa Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 8).

In April, Hiroyuki Hasegawa, a member of the Ota Rengo, smashed a beer bottle over the head of a male employee at the club, located in the Gotanda area. He then stabbed the employee in the face with the jagged shard.

The employee suffered injuries that required one month to heal. Hasegawa admits to the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, Hasegawa arrived at the club with Eiki Hateruma, the 31-year-old leader of Ota Rengo. Thereafter, a dispute erupted with another male customer about entering or exiting the bathroom.

Hateruma is then alleged to have repeatedly beaten the customer in the face, causing injuries that required one week to heal. Hasegawa then assaulted the employee after he interceded to stop the melee.

After police arrested Hateruma in July, they were still seeking the whereabouts of Hasegawa.

In 2013, the Ota Rengo was among the bosozoku groups classified by law enforcement as “semi-yakuza” as a part of an initiative that intends to strengthen the ability of the police to track their activities.