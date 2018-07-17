Bosozoku leader arrested for assault at Gotanda club

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the leader of a bosozoku motorcycle gang over the alleged assault of a customer at a hostess club in Shinagawa Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 17).

In April, Eiki Hateruma, the 31-year-old leader of Ota Rengo, entered the club in the Gotanda area and got into a dispute with another male customer.

The suspect is then alleged to have repeatedly beaten the customer in the face, causing injuries that required one week to heal, according to police.

Hateruma, who is a former professional kickboxer, arrived at the club with a 35-year-old male acquaintance. During the altercation, the acquaintance smashed a beer bottle over the head of a male employee. He then stabbed the employee in the face with the jagged shard, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the acquaintance.

In 2013, the Ota Rengo was among the bosozoku groups classified by law enforcement as “semi-yakuza” as a part of an initiative that intends to strengthen the ability of the police to track their activities.