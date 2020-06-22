Married woman, 40, acknowledges sex with middle school boy

KANAGAWA (TR) – A married woman living in Yokohama City has acknowledged engaging in sex with a middle school boy at her residence, police said last week, reports Nippon News Network (June 17).

“We had sex at my house,” Maho Hojo, a company employee, told police upon her arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths on June 16.

According to police, Hojo engaged in acts deemed obscene with the boy, 14, at her residence in Yokohama City’s Minami Ward at around 7:30 a.m. on June 14.

However, police added that Hojo’s relationship with the boy dates back to last year. “There were no romantic feelings,” Hojo also told police.

Hojo is married with three children. The matter emerged after the boy’s mother realized that he was in contact with Hojo via the smartphone app Line. The boy told police that he regularly visited Hojo “to play.”

According to police, Hojo’s residence was a regular hangout for multiple boys. After a neighbor alerted police, she was issued a warning. The investigation is ongoing, police said.