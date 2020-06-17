Yokohama woman, 40, accused of sex with middle school boy

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly engaging in sex with a middle school boy, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 17).

At around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Maho Hojo, a company employee, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the boy, 14, at her residence in Yokohama City’s Minami Ward.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, Hojo admitted to the allegations. “I thought the boy was cute,” she told the Minami Police Station. “I liked his face and personality. There were no romantic

feelings.”

The matter emerged after the boy’s mother realized that he was in contact with Hojo via the smartphone app Line. The boy told police that he regularly visited Hojo “to play.”

According to police, Hojo’s residence was a regular hangout for multiple boys. After a neighbor alerted police, she was issued a warning.