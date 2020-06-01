 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man suspected of targeting women in ‘mistress contract’ ruse during pandemic

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 1, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who is suspected of targeting women interested in engaging in a so-called “mistress contract,” reports TBS News (May 29).

In February, Shinji Sudo, of no known occupation, presented a sex worker, aged in her 20s, a fake bank check for 8 million yen.

After telling her that they would together go to a branch of the bank near JR Tokyo Station, he said that he was going to the bathroom. He then disappeared.

Some women are willing to engage in mistress contracts with men

“I wanted a mistress, but I had no money,” Sudo was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I did this other times.”

Police located Sudo after an examination of security camera footage.

In a separate case, he is believed to have targeted another woman whose income had dropped due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “If you become my mistress, I will give you money,” he reportedly told her. He subsequently passed her a fake bank check for 7 million yen, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »