Man suspected of targeting women in ‘mistress contract’ ruse during pandemic

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who is suspected of targeting women interested in engaging in a so-called “mistress contract,” reports TBS News (May 29).

In February, Shinji Sudo, of no known occupation, presented a sex worker, aged in her 20s, a fake bank check for 8 million yen.

After telling her that they would together go to a branch of the bank near JR Tokyo Station, he said that he was going to the bathroom. He then disappeared.

“I wanted a mistress, but I had no money,” Sudo was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I did this other times.”

Police located Sudo after an examination of security camera footage.

In a separate case, he is believed to have targeted another woman whose income had dropped due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “If you become my mistress, I will give you money,” he reportedly told her. He subsequently passed her a fake bank check for 7 million yen, police said.