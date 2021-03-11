Man suspected of swindling women via marriage app

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old who is suspected of swindling women met through a dating app, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 11).

In November 2019, Junji Takashima allegedly swindled a woman in her 30s living in Suginami Ward out of 1.5 million yen.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Takashima declined to comment.

According to police, Takashima met the woman through an app for persons interested in konkatsu, or “marriage-seeking activities.”

In a message exchange, Takashima falsely told the woman that he knew “foreign exchange expert” who would provide them with an investment opportunity as a wedding present should they get married.

“Do you want to invest 2 million yen?” he reportedly asked. She the sent the 1.5 million yen to his bank account.

In February, police first arrested Takashima over the alleged swindle of 1 million yen from another woman in her 40s.