Man suspected of swindling women met via marriage app

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old who is suspected of swindling women met through a dating app, including one who lost more than 10 million yen, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 10).

In July of last year, Yoshinori Masuda, an employee at a consulting company, allegedly misled a woman in her 30s into handing over two of her credit cards that he used to withdraw 500,000 yen in cash.

“My intention was to return the money,” Masuda told police in denying the allegations.

In carrying out the ruse, Masuda made false claims. “Because we are lovers, you can benefit from my company’s tax-saving measures,” he reportedly said. “An accountant will take care of tax-related matters.”

”Half-brainwashed”

The aforementioned victim tells the network that she had been “half-brainwashed” by the suspect.

According to police, Masuda is suspected of using similar tactics to swindle dozens of women he met through an app for persons interested in konkatsu, or “marriage-seeking activities.”

Another woman says that she lost about 12 million yen in cash to the suspect. “Masuda approached me as someone who is looking for friendship leading to marriage,” she says. “So, I decided to not only live together with him but to also start a company with him.”