Man suspected of swindling 20 women met on dating site

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 7, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who is suspected of swindling multiple women he met online, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 7).

Last July and August, Atsushi Inamura, 35, allegedly defrauded one victim, a woman in her 30s living in Higashiyamato City, out of a total of 3.3 million yen.

“I’m going to buy a watch,” he falsely said. “Can you lend me the money. I’ll surely pay you back.” The suspect also collected an additional 4 million yen from her for the supposed purchase of a car.

Atsushi Imamura (Twitter)

Inamura admits to the allegations, the Higashiyamato Police Station said.

According to police, Imamura met the woman on a site for persons interested in konkatsu, or “marriage seeking” activities.

Imamura is believed to have used the same ruse to swindle roughly 20 women out of around 40 million yen.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

