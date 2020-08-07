Man suspected of swindling 20 women met on dating site

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who is suspected of swindling multiple women he met online, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 7).

Last July and August, Atsushi Inamura, 35, allegedly defrauded one victim, a woman in her 30s living in Higashiyamato City, out of a total of 3.3 million yen.

“I’m going to buy a watch,” he falsely said. “Can you lend me the money. I’ll surely pay you back.” The suspect also collected an additional 4 million yen from her for the supposed purchase of a car.

Inamura admits to the allegations, the Higashiyamato Police Station said.

According to police, Imamura met the woman on a site for persons interested in konkatsu, or “marriage seeking” activities.

Imamura is believed to have used the same ruse to swindle roughly 20 women out of around 40 million yen.