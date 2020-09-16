Man suspected of drugging and raping woman accused in second case

TOKYO (TR) – A 34-year-old man in custody for allegedly drugging and raping a woman earlier this year has been arrested in second case, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 16).

In June, Yoshiaki Kajiwara, of no known occupation, called out to a woman as she commuted home in Shinjuku Ward.

After pushing her into a taxi, he took the woman, who was intoxicated, to her residence where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Police first arrested Kajiwara in August. Early on June 17, he allegedly plied the woman, aged in her 20s, with a sleeping powder mixed inside a drink in Nakano Ward.

The suspect then took her to a hotel in Shinjuku Ward where he is alleged to have raped her and stolen 10,000 yen in cash.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse and robbery, Kajiwara denied the allegations. “I do not remember [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Police have confirmed that Kajiwara was behind dozens of similar incidents in which he targeted drunk women.