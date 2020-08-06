Man accused of drugging and raping woman met with ‘dropped coin’ ruse

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly drugging and raping a woman earlier this year, reports TBS News (Aug. 6).

Early on June 17, Yoshiaki Kajiwara, of no known occupation, allegedly plied the woman, aged in her 20s, with a sleeping powder mixed inside a drink in Nakano Ward.

The suspect then took her to a hotel in Shinjuku Ward where he is alleged to have raped her and stolen 10,000 yen in cash.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse and robbery, Kajiwara denied the allegations. “I do not remember [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Prior to the incident, Kajiwara called out to the woman, who had been drinking, on a street in Nakano. “You dropped a 10-yen coin?” he reportedly asked.

After using unspecified means to get her to consume the sleeping powder-laced drink, he took her to Shinjuku by taxi.

Police are now attempting to learn how Kajiwara obtained the drug, which is not widely available in Japan.